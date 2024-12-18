Left Menu

Bribery Charge Against NYC Mayor Adams Stands Amidst Political Tensions

New York Mayor Eric Adams, facing federal corruption charges, including bribery related to luxury travel from a Turkish official, was denied dismissal of the charge. The trial is set for April. President-elect Trump has hinted at a potential pardon, citing unfair treatment due to Adams' criticism of Biden's migration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:35 IST
New York Mayor Eric Adams' effort to dismiss a bribery charge was thwarted as a U.S. District Judge ruled against narrowing his federal corruption indictment. The charge, centered on luxury travel benefits provided by a Turkish official, remains, with the trial scheduled for April.

President-elect Donald Trump expressed the possibility of pardoning Adams upon his assumption of office. Trump suggested the indictment was politically motivated, given Adams' critique of President Joe Biden's immigration policies, a focal point of Trump's campaign.

Adams, maintaining his innocence, asserts he did no wrong and is exploring all legal avenues. Serving as mayor since January 2022, Adams insists on seeking re-election, committed to proving the charges are baseless. Prosecutors allege Adams received luxury accommodations in return for political favors, accusations he firmly denies.

