Trump's Envoy to Europe: A Diplomatic Mission to Ease Tensions

As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, President-elect Donald Trump is dispatching retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, his special envoy, to Ukraine and other key European cities. The trip, slated for early January, underscores Trump's determination to address the Russia-Ukraine war swiftly.

Kellogg will bypass Moscow to engage with senior leaders in Kyiv and other capitals, including Rome and Paris. The diplomatic mission aims to gather critical information for the incoming administration, fueling strategies to resolve the conflict. While negotiations aren't on the immediate agenda, the urgency highlights Trump's commitment to peace.

Although Trump has pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, experts cast doubt on this ambitious timeline, citing potential resistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intricate geopolitics and varying national interests may complicate swift resolutions.

