Trump's Envoy to Europe: A Diplomatic Mission to Ease Tensions
President-elect Donald Trump is sending retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to Kyiv and other European capitals. The mission aims to gather information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of Trump's administration. Meetings will inform future strategies while negotiating peace remains challenging.
As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, President-elect Donald Trump is dispatching retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, his special envoy, to Ukraine and other key European cities. The trip, slated for early January, underscores Trump's determination to address the Russia-Ukraine war swiftly.
Kellogg will bypass Moscow to engage with senior leaders in Kyiv and other capitals, including Rome and Paris. The diplomatic mission aims to gather critical information for the incoming administration, fueling strategies to resolve the conflict. While negotiations aren't on the immediate agenda, the urgency highlights Trump's commitment to peace.
Although Trump has pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, experts cast doubt on this ambitious timeline, citing potential resistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intricate geopolitics and varying national interests may complicate swift resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- envoy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Kellogg
- diplomacy
- peace
- European capitals
- conflict
- resolution
ALSO READ
US Diplomacy: Navigating Complexities with India Over Indictments and Global Concerns
India-China ties abnormal since 2020 when peace, tranquillity in border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions: EAM S Jaishankar in LS.
TMC Urges UN Peacekeeping in Bangladesh Amid Minority Attacks
Qatar's Role in Seeking Syrian Peace Solutions
From Orchard to Tragedy: A Ceasefire's Fragile Peace