Trump's Envoy on Urgent European Mission to End Ukraine Conflict

In early January, Donald Trump's appointed envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, is set to visit Kyiv and multiple European capitals to attempt a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. This initiative aligns with Trump's pledge to end the conflict swiftly upon taking office.

The trip will primarily focus on gathering intelligence rather than direct negotiations. Planned meetings with European leaders in cities like Rome and Paris highlight the urgency of the mission. Despite hopes for immediate conflict resolution, skepticism remains, particularly concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate under Ukraine's terms.

Trump's advisors have proposed various plans to de-escalate the conflict, mostly involving Ukraine ceding territory. A key aspect under discussion in these diplomatic efforts is the provision of meaningful security guarantees for Ukraine, an essential requirement for any peace agreement according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

