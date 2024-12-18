Left Menu

Trump's Envoy on Urgent European Mission to End Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump's incoming envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, will travel to Kyiv and other European capitals to help end the Russia-Ukraine war. Kellogg's January trip focuses on fact-finding rather than negotiations, highlighting Trump's promise to swiftly resolve the conflict. Talks will center on security guarantees and potential negotiation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:18 IST
Trump's Envoy on Urgent European Mission to End Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In early January, Donald Trump's appointed envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, is set to visit Kyiv and multiple European capitals to attempt a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. This initiative aligns with Trump's pledge to end the conflict swiftly upon taking office.

The trip will primarily focus on gathering intelligence rather than direct negotiations. Planned meetings with European leaders in cities like Rome and Paris highlight the urgency of the mission. Despite hopes for immediate conflict resolution, skepticism remains, particularly concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate under Ukraine's terms.

Trump's advisors have proposed various plans to de-escalate the conflict, mostly involving Ukraine ceding territory. A key aspect under discussion in these diplomatic efforts is the provision of meaningful security guarantees for Ukraine, an essential requirement for any peace agreement according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024