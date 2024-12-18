Left Menu

Congress' Assembly Siege Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a 'siege' of the state assembly, protesting government policies. Security is tight, and barricades are in place. Congress accuses the state of using undemocratic methods, such as house arrests, to suppress the movement, threatening further protests against what they call the government's autocratic actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:10 IST
Congress' Assembly Siege Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures were witnessed on Wednesday as all roads to the Uttar Pradesh assembly were blocked. This move precedes the Congress' scheduled assembly 'siege,' protesting the state's policies.

Prohibitory orders are in effect, and any violations will be met with strict action, officials have confirmed.

Despite these restrictions, Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi stated that thousands have gathered, determined to protest government actions led by leaders Ajay Rai and Avinash Pande. The Deputy Chief Minister dismisses the protests as mere attempts to gain media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024