Congress' Assembly Siege Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a 'siege' of the state assembly, protesting government policies. Security is tight, and barricades are in place. Congress accuses the state of using undemocratic methods, such as house arrests, to suppress the movement, threatening further protests against what they call the government's autocratic actions.
Updated: 18-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:10 IST
Heightened security measures were witnessed on Wednesday as all roads to the Uttar Pradesh assembly were blocked. This move precedes the Congress' scheduled assembly 'siege,' protesting the state's policies.
Prohibitory orders are in effect, and any violations will be met with strict action, officials have confirmed.
Despite these restrictions, Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi stated that thousands have gathered, determined to protest government actions led by leaders Ajay Rai and Avinash Pande. The Deputy Chief Minister dismisses the protests as mere attempts to gain media attention.
