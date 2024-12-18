Middle East Turmoil: Turkey and Israel's Strategic Confrontation

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has ignited a fierce geopolitical struggle between Turkey and Israel. With Iran and Russia sidelined, the two nations are seizing the opportunity to further their national interests in a reshaped Middle East.

Tensions have escalated as Turkey supports the Sunni group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, aiming to establish Sunni dominance, while Israel, taking advantage of the situation, moves to secure its territorial ambitions.

The unfolding scenario sets the stage for a potential showdown and reshapes the region's future, with the U.S. playing a mediating role amid brewing hostilities.

