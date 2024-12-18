Left Menu

Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights Modi's Development Achievements

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Congress for questioning EVMs and emphasized the government's commitment to development under PM Modi. He highlighted significant progress in infrastructure and the transformation of the North East as India's growth engine, while also critiquing Congress's stance on the proposed One Nation - One Election bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:04 IST
Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights Modi's Development Achievements
Jyotiraditya Scindia -Union Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party for its persistent skepticism regarding the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections. Scindia observed that even Congress's longstanding allies have distanced themselves from the party on this matter.

He urged Congress to reconsider its position, pointing to the responses of allies like the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress. 'Congress should look at the response of Samajwadi Party and TMC,' Scindia told ANI. He emphasized that public sentiment in states like Haryana and Maharashtra has clearly communicated its disillusionment with Congress.

Scindia went on to praise the progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He cited the government's commitment to developing the remote 'last villages' of India, now termed 'vibrant villages.' With efforts like extensive ministerial visits and infrastructure development, Scindia argued the North East is transforming into India's growth engine.

Highlighting achievements, Scindia noted that major infrastructure was built in the last decade, surpassing what was accomplished in six decades previously. He mentioned advancements in highways, railways, civil aviation, and transformation projects in the North East. Additionally, Scindia commented on Congress's opposition to the One Nation - One Election bill, further criticizing their approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024