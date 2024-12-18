Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights Modi's Development Achievements

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party for its persistent skepticism regarding the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections. Scindia observed that even Congress's longstanding allies have distanced themselves from the party on this matter.

He urged Congress to reconsider its position, pointing to the responses of allies like the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress. 'Congress should look at the response of Samajwadi Party and TMC,' Scindia told ANI. He emphasized that public sentiment in states like Haryana and Maharashtra has clearly communicated its disillusionment with Congress.

Scindia went on to praise the progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He cited the government's commitment to developing the remote 'last villages' of India, now termed 'vibrant villages.' With efforts like extensive ministerial visits and infrastructure development, Scindia argued the North East is transforming into India's growth engine.

Highlighting achievements, Scindia noted that major infrastructure was built in the last decade, surpassing what was accomplished in six decades previously. He mentioned advancements in highways, railways, civil aviation, and transformation projects in the North East. Additionally, Scindia commented on Congress's opposition to the One Nation - One Election bill, further criticizing their approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)