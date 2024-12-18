Political Ruckus Intensifies Over Ambedkar Remarks in Parliament

A political storm brewed in Parliament as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of systematically insulting BR Ambedkar. Rijiju pointed out that the Congress did not honor Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna and allegedly conspired to defeat him in elections twice.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju detailed how the Congress party's actions kept Ambedkar out of Parliament post-1952. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of appointing him, a Buddhist, as the Law Minister after 71 years, contrasting it with Congress's past treatment of Ambedkar.

The opposition, steered by leaders like Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Congress leaders decried Shah's comments, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar while debates on the Constitution raged in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)