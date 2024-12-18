Left Menu

Political Ruckus Intensifies Over Ambedkar Remarks in Parliament

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of disrespecting BR Ambedkar, highlighting past electoral defeats allegedly orchestrated by the party. Meanwhile, a protest led by Congress leaders erupted against Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, as tensions soared in Parliament over the legacy of Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:22 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brewed in Parliament as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of systematically insulting BR Ambedkar. Rijiju pointed out that the Congress did not honor Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna and allegedly conspired to defeat him in elections twice.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju detailed how the Congress party's actions kept Ambedkar out of Parliament post-1952. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of appointing him, a Buddhist, as the Law Minister after 71 years, contrasting it with Congress's past treatment of Ambedkar.

The opposition, steered by leaders like Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Congress leaders decried Shah's comments, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar while debates on the Constitution raged in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

