Viral Video Fact-Check: The Truth Behind Devendra Fadnavis' Aarti

A viral video showing a differently abled girl performing 'aarti' on Devendra Fadnavis is being shared with misleading context. PTI Fact Check revealed the video is from June 2023, not recent, as claimed. The event occurred when Fadnavis was deputy chief minister, and the girl's name is Laxmi Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:14 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A video of a differently abled girl performing 'aarti' on BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis went viral on social media, with claims that it was filmed recently following his oath as Maharashtra's chief minister on December 5.

However, a PTI Fact Check investigation revealed the footage is from June 2023 when Fadnavis served as the deputy chief minister. The video shows an event at the Deepstambh Foundation in Jalgaon, where a girl named Laxmi Shinde honored him.

This misinformation spread widely after a Facebook user posted it with incorrect claims. Fadnavis also shared the video on his social media, noting its emotional significance in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

