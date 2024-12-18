Protesters Demand Justice and Accountability: A Rally for Change

On Wednesday, hundreds of Congress workers organized a forceful demonstration near Raj Bhavan, spotlighting the pressing issues of unemployment and corruption.

Starting near Paradise Cinema Hall, the demonstrants marched towards Raj Bhavan but were intercepted by police before they could reach their destination. The police detained them as they continued into areas where restrictions were in place, transporting them in prison vans.

Subhankar Sarkar, leading the protest, emphasized demands for an investigation into the RG Kar case and accountability in government job scams. Criticism of the central government's ties with business tycoon Gautam Adani was also voiced, accusing them of exploiting the populace.

