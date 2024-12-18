Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge intensified his criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged disparaging remarks on B R Ambedkar. Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action by removing Shah if the home minister does not resign voluntarily.

Kharge accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, and insisted that Shah apologize for the comments made during a recent Rajya Sabha session. He argued that Shah's remarks were an insult to a revered Dalit leader.

The Congress leader further criticized Modi for defending Shah instead of condemning his statements. Kharge warned that failing to address Shah's comments might lead to public outcry and protest, as many hold Ambedkar in high esteem.

(With inputs from agencies.)