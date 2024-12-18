Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amid Manipur Unrest Demonstration

A protest staged by Congress workers in Guwahati erupted into chaos, resulting in the death of a party member and injuries to several others. The demonstration, which focused on issues such as the unrest in Manipur and bribery allegations against the Adani Group, saw tensions escalate dramatically.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the cause of death. While police officials await the post-mortem report to confirm the details, they have denied any injuries occurring during the incident. However, party representatives insist that the chaos and the subsequent use of tear gas were significant factors.

The protest ended with notable names like Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and former MP Ripun Bora being detained. The situation remains volatile, drawing attention to the intensity of the issues at hand and the need for a thorough investigation.

