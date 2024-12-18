Left Menu

Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amid Manipur Unrest Demonstration

A Congress worker died during a protest in Guwahati over issues like Manipur unrest and Adani Group bribery allegations. The protest turned violent, with tear gas being used, leading to injuries and detentions. Authorities await a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST
Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amid Manipur Unrest Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest staged by Congress workers in Guwahati erupted into chaos, resulting in the death of a party member and injuries to several others. The demonstration, which focused on issues such as the unrest in Manipur and bribery allegations against the Adani Group, saw tensions escalate dramatically.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the cause of death. While police officials await the post-mortem report to confirm the details, they have denied any injuries occurring during the incident. However, party representatives insist that the chaos and the subsequent use of tear gas were significant factors.

The protest ended with notable names like Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and former MP Ripun Bora being detained. The situation remains volatile, drawing attention to the intensity of the issues at hand and the need for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024