Xi Jinping's Macao Visit: Shaping the City's Future Under 'One Country, Two Systems'

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Macao to commemorate its 25th anniversary under Chinese rule. Emphasizing 'one country, two systems', he advocates economic diversification alongside gaming industries. Inauguration of new leadership aims at enhancing tourism, tech, and commerce while maintaining stability amidst tightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Macao | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:41 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced a three-day visit to Macao on Wednesday, marking the city's 25th anniversary since its return to Chinese administration. Welcomed with splendid ceremonies, Xi highlighted Macao as 'the pearl in the motherland's palm,' calling for innovation and hard work under the 'one country, two systems' doctrine.

Despite parallels with Hong Kong's governance, Macao is unique within China for its legal casino gambling, attracting vast tourism and transforming into a global gambling hub. Although political activism has been muted, Macao's economic reliance on gaming remains, with authorities like Sam Hou Fai, the incoming leader, emphasizing diversification into tourism, tech, and finance.

During his visit, Xi is set to participate in the inauguration of Macao's new government and articulate his vision for the city's future. Measures include a joint development zone on Hengqin island. Security protocols have been heightened, restricting drone flights from December 14-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

