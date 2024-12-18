Modi Defends Shah Amidst Ambedkar Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the defense of Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, rejecting allegations from Congress that Shah had insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha speech.

Modi strongly criticized Congress, accusing the party and its 'rotten ecosystem' of attempting to hide its misdeeds through 'malicious lies.' The Prime Minister noted that Shah, in his speech, exposed Congress' historical disrespect towards Ambedkar.

Modi emphasized his government's efforts to honor Ambedkar's legacy, citing various welfare initiatives aimed at the marginalized communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)