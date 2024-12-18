Left Menu

Modi Defends Shah Amidst Ambedkar Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuted Congress' allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his comments on B R Ambedkar. Modi criticized Congress' history of disrespect towards Ambedkar, highlighting the government's efforts to honor the legacy and empower disadvantaged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:13 IST
Modi Defends Shah Amidst Ambedkar Controversy
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the defense of Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, rejecting allegations from Congress that Shah had insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha speech.

Modi strongly criticized Congress, accusing the party and its 'rotten ecosystem' of attempting to hide its misdeeds through 'malicious lies.' The Prime Minister noted that Shah, in his speech, exposed Congress' historical disrespect towards Ambedkar.

Modi emphasized his government's efforts to honor Ambedkar's legacy, citing various welfare initiatives aimed at the marginalized communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024