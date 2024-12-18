Left Menu

Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Arvind Kejriwal led a protest near the BJP headquarters against Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, claiming they offended Dalits. Kejriwal called for action against Shah and highlighted the BJP's stance against Ambedkar. The protest, joined by senior AAP leaders, was halted by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded a protest near BJP headquarters, expressing outrage over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, which he alleged offended countless Dalits and demanded stern action.

Kejriwal announced plans to inform Delhiites ahead of forthcoming polls about this 'insult' by the BJP leader, asserting that Modi's defense of Shah suggested a deliberate BJP strategy.

Joined by senior AAP officials like Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia, the protest highlighted the BJP's perceived opposition to Ambedkar. Protesters were stopped on their march to BJP headquarters by heavy police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

