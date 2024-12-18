Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded a protest near BJP headquarters, expressing outrage over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, which he alleged offended countless Dalits and demanded stern action.

Kejriwal announced plans to inform Delhiites ahead of forthcoming polls about this 'insult' by the BJP leader, asserting that Modi's defense of Shah suggested a deliberate BJP strategy.

Joined by senior AAP officials like Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia, the protest highlighted the BJP's perceived opposition to Ambedkar. Protesters were stopped on their march to BJP headquarters by heavy police presence.

