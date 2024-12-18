Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
Arvind Kejriwal led a protest near the BJP headquarters against Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, claiming they offended Dalits. Kejriwal called for action against Shah and highlighted the BJP's stance against Ambedkar. The protest, joined by senior AAP leaders, was halted by police.
- Country:
- India
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded a protest near BJP headquarters, expressing outrage over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, which he alleged offended countless Dalits and demanded stern action.
Kejriwal announced plans to inform Delhiites ahead of forthcoming polls about this 'insult' by the BJP leader, asserting that Modi's defense of Shah suggested a deliberate BJP strategy.
Joined by senior AAP officials like Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia, the protest highlighted the BJP's perceived opposition to Ambedkar. Protesters were stopped on their march to BJP headquarters by heavy police presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- protest
- Amit Shah
- Ambedkar
- Delhi
- assembly polls
- BJP
- Dalits
- politics
- controversy
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde's Influence and BJP's Leadership Dynamics
Delhi Murders: Juvenile Ties Uncovered in Double Homicide
Delhi Smog Crisis: Supreme Court Stands Firm as Air Quality Worsens
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Sambhal Violence and Calls for Action
Leadership Turmoil: CPI(M) Leaders Defect to BJP Amid Internal Feuds