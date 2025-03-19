Delhi Police Deports Foreign Nationals Amid Immigration Crackdown
Delhi Police has deported 10 foreign nationals, including eight Nigerians, for illegal stay. They were detained in February after being found without valid documents and subsequently sent to a detention center. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office reviewed the cases, leading to their deportation.
In a stringent enforcement of immigration laws, the Delhi Police has deported 10 foreign nationals who were staying illegally in the Dwarka area of the national capital, according to official reports released on Wednesday.
The individuals, who lacked valid documentation, were apprehended following a crucial tip-off, resulting in their detention in February, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh.
The group comprised eight Nigerian nationals and one individual each from Ghana and Ivory Coast, identified as James Chibuike, Kwatpan Luka Dalang, Nnamdi Michael Uduaka, Chijioke Euzabus Onumajuru, Destiny Michael, Chris Nwachi, Precious, Ejike Obadi, Michel Okou, and Andrews Kwabena. Their cases were evaluated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, ultimately leading to deportation orders being issued.
