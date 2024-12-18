Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Twisting Comments on Ambedkar
Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Congress party of misrepresenting his comments on B R Ambedkar, alleging this is a tactic to mislead people. Speaking during a press conference, Shah condemned Congress for distorting facts, labeling the party anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution.
Home Minister Amit Shah launched strong allegations against Congress on Wednesday, asserting that the party has been distorting his statements regarding B R Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha.
In a press conference, Shah asserted that Congress's history of twisting narratives extends to misrepresenting comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, accusing them of misleading the public and presenting them as anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar.
He also responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation, indicating it was part of a campaign led by pressures within the Congress leadership.
