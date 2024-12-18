Left Menu

Sarkozy's Legal Defeat: France's Highest Court Upholds Conviction

France's top court, the Cour de Cassation, has confirmed former President Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption and influence peddling conviction. Sarkozy's 2021 conviction includes a three-year sentence, with two years suspended and the last year under electronic monitoring. He is also barred from running for office for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:38 IST
Sarkozy's Legal Defeat: France's Highest Court Upholds Conviction
  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, upheld the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

The judgment comes after Sarkozy's appeal against his 2021 conviction, which sentenced him to three years of incarceration, two of which were suspended. The final year will be served under electronic monitoring.

In addition to the legal consequences, Sarkozy will be banned from running for public office for a three-year period, marking a significant setback in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024