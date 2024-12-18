Sarkozy's Legal Defeat: France's Highest Court Upholds Conviction

In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, upheld the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

The judgment comes after Sarkozy's appeal against his 2021 conviction, which sentenced him to three years of incarceration, two of which were suspended. The final year will be served under electronic monitoring.

In addition to the legal consequences, Sarkozy will be banned from running for public office for a three-year period, marking a significant setback in his political career.

