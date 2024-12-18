Congress Nationwide Protest: Battling Corruption and Defending Ambedkar's Legacy
The Congress party is staging nationwide protests against corruption and the government's protection of corporate entities. The demonstrations, including marches to Raj Bhavans, raise concerns over Union Minister Amit Shah's comments on B.R. Ambedkar, the Manipur crisis, and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.
- Country:
- India
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has emphasized the Congress party's nationwide protests against corruption and the alleged complicity of the central government. Rawat claims that a specific corporate house is being shielded, leading to increased corruption across various sectors.
In solidarity, Congress workers organized the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' initiative in Dehradun, while similar protests occurred on Wednesday across the country. Demonstrations took place in major cities including Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna, where participants marched to the respective Raj Bhavans.
The protests address multiple issues, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the crisis in Manipur, inaction on the Adani case, and the demand for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Congress officials criticized the government for inaction and disrespect towards pivotal figures such as Ambedkar, with calls for accountability and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Chess: Ajit Pawar's Key Meeting with Amit Shah
Kejriwal Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi's Law-and-Order Chaos
Manipur Congress submits memorandum to PM Modi, calls for action on Manipur crisis
MP: Congress chief Jitu Patwari pays tribute BR Ambedkar on death anniversary, pledges to protect constitution
Leaders Gather to Honor Dr. BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas