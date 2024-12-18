Congress Nationwide Protest: Battling Corruption and Defending Ambedkar's Legacy

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has emphasized the Congress party's nationwide protests against corruption and the alleged complicity of the central government. Rawat claims that a specific corporate house is being shielded, leading to increased corruption across various sectors.

In solidarity, Congress workers organized the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' initiative in Dehradun, while similar protests occurred on Wednesday across the country. Demonstrations took place in major cities including Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna, where participants marched to the respective Raj Bhavans.

The protests address multiple issues, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the crisis in Manipur, inaction on the Adani case, and the demand for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Congress officials criticized the government for inaction and disrespect towards pivotal figures such as Ambedkar, with calls for accountability and justice.

