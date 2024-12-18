Political Tensions Rise: Kande Challenges Bhujbal
Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande challenges OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal to resign from the NCP after being excluded from the Maharashtra cabinet. Kande criticizes Bhujbal's lack of courage to leave the party while emphasizing Bhujbal is not the only OBC representative.
In a bold statement, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Wednesday challenged Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader and his political rival, to resign from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) due to his exclusion from the new Maharashtra cabinet.
Bhujbal, voicing his dissatisfaction, indirectly criticized NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Kande, speaking to a news channel, questioned Bhujbal's determination to fight for his community by asking, "Why doesn't he resign if he considers himself a fighter?"
Kande also emphasized that Bhujbal is not the sole representative of the OBC community and pointed out that his exclusion from a ministerial post does not mean the OBCs are being overlooked.
