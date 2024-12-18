Left Menu

Trump Calls for FBI Probe into Liz Cheney Over Jan. 6 Role

Donald Trump calls for the FBI to investigate Liz Cheney, alleging her role in Congress's Jan. 6 probe violated federal laws. He hints at potential clemency for Jan. 6 defendants. Cheney retorts, denying allegations and accusing Trump of distorting the Jan. 6 events' narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump is demanding an FBI investigation into Liz Cheney, a fellow Republican, for her involvement in Congress's probe of the January 6 Capitol riot, which was led by his supporters.

Preparing to reenter the White House on January 20, Trump has promised vengeance against his adversaries, including prosecutors responsible for criminal charges against him during his absence from power and previous officials he claims obstructed his agenda during his 2017-2021 term. Additionally, Trump has suggested he could extend clemency to some of the over 1,250 individuals criminally charged in connection with the January 6 attack, aimed at contesting his 2020 election defeat. The incident resulted in injuries to more than 140 police officers, five fatalities, and over $2.8 million in damages to the Capitol.

Trump's early morning post on his Truth Social site cited a report from the Republican-led House Administration Oversight Committee, identifying potential federal law violations by Cheney, and urging an FBI investigation. Cheney, contrastingly, accused the report of attempting to whitewash Trump's January 6 actions, labeling it a "malicious and cowardly assault on the truth" on her Bluesky social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

