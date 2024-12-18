Contested Narratives Surrounding Bangladesh's Victory Day

The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh has reiterated its stance on the nation's independence, emphasizing that India served as an ally, not the chief architect, during the liberation struggle of 1971. This assertion echoes recent remarks by a member of Bangladesh's interim government.

A post by the ministry on Facebook, quoting former Indian foreign secretary J N Dixit's book, highlights these diplomatic nuances. The book suggests that Bangladesh's representation at the surrender ceremony in 1971 could have been better managed to avoid early political misunderstandings.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader Hasnat Abdullah criticized Indian Prime Minister Modi's portrayal of the events. He pointed out the need to maintain Bangladesh's narrative and sovereignty against India's claims of share in the historic victory.

