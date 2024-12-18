Left Menu

Phagwara's Sports Legacy and AAP's Vision for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recounts Phagwara's rich sports history and underscores AAP's plans for the region, highlighting tourism, job creation, and local governance. He advocates for development initiatives in Amritsar and Jalandhar to boost infrastructure, economy, and public welfare, focusing on pollution control and tourism promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:21 IST
Phagwara's Sports Legacy and AAP's Vision for Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revive Phagwara's historic sports legacy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the achievements of the area's once-celebrated JCT football team. As part of his roadshow in Central Town Crossing, he discussed future developments, including enhancing Phagwara's tourism appeal and boosting its economy.

Mann, joined by AAP state president Aman Arora, chaired a meeting outlining comprehensive plans to bolster Amritsar and Jalandhar through better infrastructure, pollution control, and job creation. Announcing the introduction of eco-friendly electric buses, he emphasized sustainable tourism and improved public transport across cities.

Stressing local governance's role in quality of life, Mann rallied votes for AAP candidates in upcoming polls. He drew attention to AAP's efforts to dismantle entrenched mafia systems and foster harmony in Punjab, urging the need for continued development and better governance in municipal corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024