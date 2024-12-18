Phagwara's Sports Legacy and AAP's Vision for Punjab

In a bid to revive Phagwara's historic sports legacy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the achievements of the area's once-celebrated JCT football team. As part of his roadshow in Central Town Crossing, he discussed future developments, including enhancing Phagwara's tourism appeal and boosting its economy.

Mann, joined by AAP state president Aman Arora, chaired a meeting outlining comprehensive plans to bolster Amritsar and Jalandhar through better infrastructure, pollution control, and job creation. Announcing the introduction of eco-friendly electric buses, he emphasized sustainable tourism and improved public transport across cities.

Stressing local governance's role in quality of life, Mann rallied votes for AAP candidates in upcoming polls. He drew attention to AAP's efforts to dismantle entrenched mafia systems and foster harmony in Punjab, urging the need for continued development and better governance in municipal corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)