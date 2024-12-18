Controversy Erupts Over Assam Protester's Death

In Assam, the death of Mridul Islam, a 45-year-old Congress worker, amid a protest has stirred intense controversy. Opposition parties allege that his death due to tear gas exposure is a calculated conspiracy by the BJP government to suppress dissent in the region.

The Congress has declared Islam as the 'first martyr' of their fight against alleged corruption, demanding a judicial investigation. Party leaders assert that the protest was peaceful until the police intervened with tear gas, leading to Islam's tragic demise.

Authorities have claimed that tear gas shells were rolled to disperse protesters and deny direct firing of the canisters. Despite this, opposition leaders are calling for accountability, compensation, and the resignation of top police officials involved.

