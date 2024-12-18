Russia Seeks Positive Relations with Upcoming Trump Administration

Russia is hopeful about fostering improved relations with the upcoming Trump administration, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced on Wednesday. With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office next month, Ryabkov expressed confidence in the possibility of collaboration.

He repeated Russia's assertions that the West's 'reckless' actions have increased the potential for nuclear conflict, describing the global security landscape as bleak. Russia aims to mitigate these risks and enhance stability, suggesting that discussions with the United States should prioritize conflict management.

Ryabkov's comments reflect Moscow's intention to reset bilateral ties, which they currently describe as 'below zero'. While Trump has hinted at rapidly ending the conflict in Ukraine, Ryabkov pointed out that Russia has not yet initiated any communications with Trump's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)