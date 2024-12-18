Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, demanding the BJP release the full tape of Shah's comments. PM Modi defended Shah, highlighting Congress' history of ignoring SC/ST communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST
Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President and grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on Wednesday rebuked Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party release the complete recording of Shah's remarks, alleging the publicly aired portion hints at deep-seated animosity towards Dr. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar mocked Shah, questioning why the Home Minister frequently referenced Babasaheb Ambedkar's name. This followed Shah's critique of the Congress party, accusing them of making Ambedkar's name a trend for political convenience. In a statement seen as controversial, Shah suggested that if Congress had invoked God's name as often as Ambedkar's, they would have secured eternal bliss across seven lifetimes.

In response, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, slammed the BJP, accusing the party of opposing Dr. Ambedkar's ideology and aiming to dismantle the Constitution. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah, accusing Congress of a historical pattern of disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar and the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities. Modi enumerated Congress' 'sins' against Dr. Ambedkar, such as denying him political successes and failing to honor him appropriately during their regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024