Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr. Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President and grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on Wednesday rebuked Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party release the complete recording of Shah's remarks, alleging the publicly aired portion hints at deep-seated animosity towards Dr. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar mocked Shah, questioning why the Home Minister frequently referenced Babasaheb Ambedkar's name. This followed Shah's critique of the Congress party, accusing them of making Ambedkar's name a trend for political convenience. In a statement seen as controversial, Shah suggested that if Congress had invoked God's name as often as Ambedkar's, they would have secured eternal bliss across seven lifetimes.

In response, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, slammed the BJP, accusing the party of opposing Dr. Ambedkar's ideology and aiming to dismantle the Constitution. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah, accusing Congress of a historical pattern of disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar and the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities. Modi enumerated Congress' 'sins' against Dr. Ambedkar, such as denying him political successes and failing to honor him appropriately during their regime.

