Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Stresses Steady Leadership of INDIA Bloc Amid EVM Debate

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, refuted any claims of leadership change within the INDIA bloc. He reiterated his stance on electronic voting machines and criticized Congress' reaction to his interview. Abdullah also opposed the One Nation One Election Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST
Omar Abdullah Stresses Steady Leadership of INDIA Bloc Amid EVM Debate
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dispelled rumors of a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that no meeting has taken place yet to discuss such alterations.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit hosted by CII, Abdullah reiterated his position on electronic voting machines, stating that complaints should be consistent and not only raised in defeat.

Addressing the Congress' critique of his recent statements, Abdullah praised Sonia Gandhi's leadership and highlighted the nationwide presence of BJP and Congress, underscoring Congress' natural opposition role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024