Omar Abdullah Stresses Steady Leadership of INDIA Bloc Amid EVM Debate
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, refuted any claims of leadership change within the INDIA bloc. He reiterated his stance on electronic voting machines and criticized Congress' reaction to his interview. Abdullah also opposed the One Nation One Election Bill.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dispelled rumors of a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that no meeting has taken place yet to discuss such alterations.
Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit hosted by CII, Abdullah reiterated his position on electronic voting machines, stating that complaints should be consistent and not only raised in defeat.
Addressing the Congress' critique of his recent statements, Abdullah praised Sonia Gandhi's leadership and highlighted the nationwide presence of BJP and Congress, underscoring Congress' natural opposition role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports
Congress Demands Urgent Discussion on Agrarian Crisis Amid Farmers' Agitation
Congress MP Criticizes Vice President Over Farmer Support
Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP
Congress MP Challenges 18% GST on Shop Rentals in Parliament