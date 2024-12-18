Omar Abdullah Stresses Steady Leadership of INDIA Bloc Amid EVM Debate

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dispelled rumors of a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that no meeting has taken place yet to discuss such alterations.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Tourism Summit hosted by CII, Abdullah reiterated his position on electronic voting machines, stating that complaints should be consistent and not only raised in defeat.

Addressing the Congress' critique of his recent statements, Abdullah praised Sonia Gandhi's leadership and highlighted the nationwide presence of BJP and Congress, underscoring Congress' natural opposition role.

(With inputs from agencies.)