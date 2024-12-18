McConnell Urges Court to Reject TikTok Appeal

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to reject TikTok's attempt to block a law requiring the sale of the app by January 19. The lawsuit by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance is set for a hearing on January 10.

McConnell criticized the companies' appeal as meritless, stating that it is a typical litigation strategy near the end of an administration. He emphasized that Congress's set date ensures continuity and support for the law's intentions.

Groups like the ACLU argue the ban on TikTok would disrupt everyday communication. Banning new downloads could degrade service and halt the app's functionality. TikTok suggests a significant user decline if the ban is enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)