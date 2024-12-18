McConnell Urges Court to Reject TikTok Appeal
Senate Republican Mitch McConnell urged the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss TikTok's attempt to prevent a law mandating its sale by January 19, citing national security concerns. Advocacy groups filed against the ban, noting potential disruption. TikTok predicts significant user drop if the ban persists.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to reject TikTok's attempt to block a law requiring the sale of the app by January 19. The lawsuit by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance is set for a hearing on January 10.
McConnell criticized the companies' appeal as meritless, stating that it is a typical litigation strategy near the end of an administration. He emphasized that Congress's set date ensures continuity and support for the law's intentions.
Groups like the ACLU argue the ban on TikTok would disrupt everyday communication. Banning new downloads could degrade service and halt the app's functionality. TikTok suggests a significant user decline if the ban is enacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
South Korea's Bold Currency Intervention Amid Martial Law Lifting
South Korea's Political Shockwave: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Sparks Controversy