McConnell Urges Court to Reject TikTok Appeal

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell urged the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss TikTok's attempt to prevent a law mandating its sale by January 19, citing national security concerns. Advocacy groups filed against the ban, noting potential disruption. TikTok predicts significant user drop if the ban persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:40 IST
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to reject TikTok's attempt to block a law requiring the sale of the app by January 19. The lawsuit by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance is set for a hearing on January 10.

McConnell criticized the companies' appeal as meritless, stating that it is a typical litigation strategy near the end of an administration. He emphasized that Congress's set date ensures continuity and support for the law's intentions.

Groups like the ACLU argue the ban on TikTok would disrupt everyday communication. Banning new downloads could degrade service and halt the app's functionality. TikTok suggests a significant user decline if the ban is enacted.

