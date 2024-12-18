Left Menu

Ethics Report on Gaetz Awaits Public Disclosure

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has voted to release its report on former Representative Matt Gaetz. This comes after Gaetz resigned amid allegations of illicit drug use and involvement with a minor, which he denies. The report's release is pending as Congress approaches adjournment for the holidays.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has decided to make public its report on former Representative Matt Gaetz, following his resignation and denial of allegations involving illicit activities.

The Republican previously withdrew from consideration as Trump's attorney general due to Senate resistance. The report's release is scheduled before Congress adjourns for the holidays.

Gaetz, a Trump ally, faced accusations of drug use and underage relations, which he denies. The Ethics Committee is moving forward with the report despite the blockage for expedited release by the Republican-majority House.

