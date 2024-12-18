Left Menu

Tragedy and Protests: Democracy Challenged in Assam and UP

Rahul Gandhi condemned the deaths of two Congress workers amid protests in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The incidents, allegedly due to police excesses, have sparked nationwide satyagrahas. Controversy surrounds the causes, with officials and party leaders presenting conflicting narratives as investigations continue.

Tragedy and Protests: Democracy Challenged in Assam and UP
Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP governments in Assam and Uttar Pradesh following the deaths of two Congress party workers during protests. The tragic incidents have heightened tensions, with allegations of police excesses at the forefront of the controversy.

Congress worker Mridul Islam died in Guwahati reportedly from tear gas exposure, while Prabhat Pandey's death in Lucknow has been attributed to police brutality by party officials. Conflicting reports from the authorities have left the incidents shrouded in uncertainty.

The Congress party is conducting nationwide satyagrahas in support of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution, vowing to continue fighting for democratic and constitutional rights. Investigations into the causes of the deaths are underway, with post-mortem reports expected to shed light on the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

