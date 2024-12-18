Uproar Over Amit Shah's Remarks on B R Ambedkar

In a heated political confrontation, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, condemned Amit Shah's recent comments referring to his grandfather, accusing the Union Home Minister of reflecting the BJP's outdated mentality. The remarks have ignited protests within the INDIA bloc, with several MPs demanding an immediate apology from Shah.

The controversy escalated after Congress shared a snippet from Shah's speech, where he ridiculed the opposition's frequent references to Ambedkar. Critics and supporters alike have engaged in a fierce debate over the implications of Shah's statements, underscoring ongoing tensions surrounding Ambedkar's influential legacy.

Moreover, the uproar coincides with unrest in Parbhani city, reportedly linked to violence regarding the desecration of a Constitution replica. Prakash Ambedkar claims the incident parallels the potential repercussions of passing bills for synchronised polls, warning it could jeopardize India's parliamentary democracy by paving the way for a dictatorial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)