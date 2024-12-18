Controversy Erupts Over Health Infrastructure Debate
Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly following a chaotic debate on health infrastructure. Despite being asked to leave, he protested against the BJP regarding health services, highlighting issues related to the common people's access to affordable healthcare.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Atul Pradhan faced expulsion from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the entirety of the Winter Session. This decision came after a tumultuous debate centered around the state's health infrastructure.
The uproar began at 1:55 pm as tensions rose between Atul Pradhan and the Minister of State, Mayankeshwar Sharan, over healthcare concerns. Despite Speaker Satish Mahana's attempts to restore order, Pradhan was escorted out by marshals at 2 pm.
Pradhan continued his protest by staging a demonstration in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue at Vidhan Sabha, criticizing the ruling BJP for neglecting the healthcare needs of the public and vowing to advocate for affordable medical treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit