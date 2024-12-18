Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Health Infrastructure Debate

Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly following a chaotic debate on health infrastructure. Despite being asked to leave, he protested against the BJP regarding health services, highlighting issues related to the common people's access to affordable healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:53 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Atul Pradhan faced expulsion from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the entirety of the Winter Session. This decision came after a tumultuous debate centered around the state's health infrastructure.

The uproar began at 1:55 pm as tensions rose between Atul Pradhan and the Minister of State, Mayankeshwar Sharan, over healthcare concerns. Despite Speaker Satish Mahana's attempts to restore order, Pradhan was escorted out by marshals at 2 pm.

Pradhan continued his protest by staging a demonstration in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue at Vidhan Sabha, criticizing the ruling BJP for neglecting the healthcare needs of the public and vowing to advocate for affordable medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

