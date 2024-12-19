Left Menu

Elon Musk Challenges U.S. Lawmakers: Vote Out Pro-Stopgap Bill Supporters

Elon Musk, a key ally of Donald Trump, urged voting against U.S. lawmakers supporting a stopgap measure to fund the government. His influence aims to complicate congressional efforts to prevent a shutdown. This move aligns with initiatives led alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to enhance government efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:45 IST
Elon Musk Challenges U.S. Lawmakers: Vote Out Pro-Stopgap Bill Supporters
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, a high-profile ally of Donald Trump, has called for a revolt against U.S. lawmakers who favor a temporary measure to keep the government funded beyond the weekend. His stance may add complexity to Congress's ongoing battle to prevent a partial government shutdown.

The issue centers around a stopgap spending bill that negotiators agreed upon to maintain government operations until March 14. Musk, known for his political spending, took to his platform X to criticize those supporting the bill, underlining his wider agenda of reducing government expenditure.

Despite the pushback, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson maintains that the bill is necessary for government continuity until Republicans gain full congressional control. Musk's influence, although significant within Republican circles, may have limited impact on Democrats and some senators with different alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024