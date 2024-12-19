Elon Musk Challenges U.S. Lawmakers: Vote Out Pro-Stopgap Bill Supporters
Elon Musk, a key ally of Donald Trump, urged voting against U.S. lawmakers supporting a stopgap measure to fund the government. His influence aims to complicate congressional efforts to prevent a shutdown. This move aligns with initiatives led alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to enhance government efficiency.
Elon Musk, a high-profile ally of Donald Trump, has called for a revolt against U.S. lawmakers who favor a temporary measure to keep the government funded beyond the weekend. His stance may add complexity to Congress's ongoing battle to prevent a partial government shutdown.
The issue centers around a stopgap spending bill that negotiators agreed upon to maintain government operations until March 14. Musk, known for his political spending, took to his platform X to criticize those supporting the bill, underlining his wider agenda of reducing government expenditure.
Despite the pushback, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson maintains that the bill is necessary for government continuity until Republicans gain full congressional control. Musk's influence, although significant within Republican circles, may have limited impact on Democrats and some senators with different alignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
