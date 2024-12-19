NATO Strategizes Boost for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks Speculation
NATO Secretary-General plans discussions to enhance Ukraine's strength for potential peace talks with Russia, amid speculations concerning European peacekeepers' involvement. The focus is on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities now and securing its economic future post-peace. Several European leaders confirmed talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Brussels.
NATO's secretary-general expressed intentions to strategize Ukraine's strength for future peace discussions with Russia during a meeting with Ukraine's president and European leaders this Wednesday.
Mark Rutte expressed dissatisfaction over the speculations about peace talks' commencement and European peacekeepers' role, emphasizing that public discourse might advantage Russian strategies.
Rutte underscored the necessity of optimizing Ukraine's defense and attracting economic support for both the present and post-peace phases. Zelenskyy's planned talks with multiple European leaders aim to discuss security and reinforce defense support, amid differing views on Ukraine's NATO membership.
