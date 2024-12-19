Trump Rejects Congressional Spending Bill Proposal
Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, voiced opposition to a congressional stopgap spending bill that lacks a debt ceiling increase without what he terms 'Democrat giveaways.' He and Vice President-elect JD Vance urged Republicans to resist Democrats' demands at the risk of a government shutdown.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his firm opposition to Congress' proposed stopgap spending bill. Trump advocates for a version of the bill that includes a debt ceiling increase without what he described as 'Democrat giveaways.'
Trump, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, made bold statements on X, urging Republicans to stand their ground against potential shutdown threats from Democrats. They encouraged calling the Democrats' bluff if demands are made for concessions.
This development marks a crucial moment in the negotiations over government funding, underscoring ongoing partisan divisions. Republican leaders are now faced with navigating Trump's stance in upcoming legislative sessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
