Parliament Protests Escalate as Claims of Physical Altercation Arise

Tensions heightened outside India's Parliament as BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged an injury from a push caused by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul countered, attributing the incident to chaos from BJP protests. The episode adds to ongoing strife over BJP's alleged disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:39 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of parallel protests led by both Treasury and Opposition benches outside the Indian Parliament, a fresh controversy erupted on Thursday. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed he sustained a head injury after being pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to Sarangi, a parliament member fell on him following the alleged push, occurring while he was standing on the stairs.

BJP swiftly reacted, rushing Sarangi to medical treatment in an ambulance. In response, Rahul Gandhi defended his actions, stating he faced obstruction and threats from BJP MPs as he tried to access the Parliament entrance amid surrounding protests. He accused BJP members of attempting to stop his entry, asserting that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was also jostled.

The altercation coincides with ongoing BJP protests in Parliament against perceived disrespect by the Congress towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized the Gandhi family, alleging historical injustices regarding national honors. Concurrently, opposition MPs from the INDIA Bloc showcased solidarity by demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over contentious remarks about Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

