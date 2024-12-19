BJP's J P Nadda Blasts Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh offensive against the Congress on Thursday, with its president J P Nadda criticizing the opposition party's treatment of the revered leader B R Ambedkar. As the BJP sought to underscore its commitment to honoring Ambedkar's legacy, Nadda accused the Congress of historical neglect and disrespect.

Nadda's comments follow the opposition's backlash against Home Minister Amit Shah, for allegedly insulting Ambedkar during a speech in the Rajya Sabha. Emphasizing their electoral defeats, Nadda advised the Congress to cease its 'lies' and to acknowledge the facts surrounding its consistent underperformance in both national and state elections.

Reiterating the BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's memory, Nadda highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Modi government, including the transformation of Ambedkar's residence into a memorial. The alleged underappreciation of Ambedkar's contribution by figures within the Congress, including Pandit Nehru, was also mentioned. Nadda's claims further included the international acknowledgment of Ambedkar's legacy through efforts led by Maharashtra and India's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)