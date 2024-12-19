Left Menu

Parliament Chaos: Opposition vs. NDA Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks

A confrontation erupted inside the Parliament House as opposition and NDA MPs clashed over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured, allegedly pushed by Rahul Gandhi. The chaos led to adjournments and protests, as both sides demanded apologies.

The Parliament House witnessed high drama with a confrontation between opposition and NDA MPs, sparked by Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. BJP's Pratap Sarangi sustained an injury allegedly during a push by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amidst the chaos.

The commotion centered around accusations by the opposition, spearheaded by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who demanded Shah's resignation for allegedly insulting Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. The incident led to adjournments of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Simultaneously, BJP-led NDA officials marched in Parliament, seeking an apology from the Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. The confrontation escalated into loud sloganeering and protests, echoing from Delhi streets to states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

