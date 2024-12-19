Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Showdown

A clash occurred in the Parliament over BR Ambedkar's alleged insult, involving Rahul Gandhi and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Gandhi accuses BJP MPs of obstructing Parliament entry, while BJP claims Gandhi caused Sarangi's injury. Discussions on Shah's Ambedkar comments led to adjournments in both houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:14 IST
Parliament Uproar: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Showdown
ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament witnessed a heated confrontation on Thursday regarding alleged disrespect toward BR Ambedkar. The incident left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured amid claims from BJP that Rahul Gandhi was responsible, an allegation he denies.

Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, reported harassment from BJP MPs, accusing them of obstructing his way into the parliamentary session. Both chambers saw disruptions due to demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

With the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned, the political tension emphasizes ongoing disputes over Ambedkar's legacy, stirring protests, privilege notices, and statements questioning Congress's stance on Ambedkar historically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024