Parliament Uproar: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Showdown

The Parliament witnessed a heated confrontation on Thursday regarding alleged disrespect toward BR Ambedkar. The incident left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured amid claims from BJP that Rahul Gandhi was responsible, an allegation he denies.

Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, reported harassment from BJP MPs, accusing them of obstructing his way into the parliamentary session. Both chambers saw disruptions due to demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

With the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned, the political tension emphasizes ongoing disputes over Ambedkar's legacy, stirring protests, privilege notices, and statements questioning Congress's stance on Ambedkar historically.

(With inputs from agencies.)