Left Menu

Tensions in Parliament: Clash Over Entry Sparks Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP MPs of physically pushing him in Parliament, leading to a demand for an inquiry. The incident intensified tensions between the opposition and NDA, with senior Congress MPs alleging mistreatment of Rahul Gandhi. They urged Speaker Om Birla to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:20 IST
Tensions in Parliament: Clash Over Entry Sparks Allegations
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Thursday that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs within the Parliament premises, causing him to lose balance. This accusation has led to heightened tensions and requests for a formal inquiry from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The incident unfolded amidst growing animosity between opposition members and NDA MPs, particularly concerning the controversial treatment of B R Ambedkar, which also resulted in former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi reportedly being injured. The BJP has countered these allegations, accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim strongly contested by Congress leaders.

Senior Congress MPs have leveled serious charges against the ruling party, detailing their grievances in a letter to Speaker Om Birla. The letter stressed that Rahul Gandhi was allegedly "physically manhandled" by three BJP MPs, constituting a significant violation of parliamentary privileges. The Congress leaders called for urgent and serious intervention to address what they view as a challenge to democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024