Tensions in Parliament: Clash Over Entry Sparks Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Thursday that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs within the Parliament premises, causing him to lose balance. This accusation has led to heightened tensions and requests for a formal inquiry from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The incident unfolded amidst growing animosity between opposition members and NDA MPs, particularly concerning the controversial treatment of B R Ambedkar, which also resulted in former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi reportedly being injured. The BJP has countered these allegations, accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a claim strongly contested by Congress leaders.

Senior Congress MPs have leveled serious charges against the ruling party, detailing their grievances in a letter to Speaker Om Birla. The letter stressed that Rahul Gandhi was allegedly "physically manhandled" by three BJP MPs, constituting a significant violation of parliamentary privileges. The Congress leaders called for urgent and serious intervention to address what they view as a challenge to democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)