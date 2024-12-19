Lalu Prasad Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding his resignation over remarks made about Babasaheb Ambedkar. Prasad fervently urged Shah to retire from politics altogether, condemning what he termed as Shah's "madness" and hatred for the revered Ambedkar.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when Shah, speaking during a Rajya Sabha debate, commented on the current trend of frequently invoking Ambedkar's name. Shah criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress, for their inconsistent acknowledgment and respect toward Ambedkar, despite the regular mentions.

In response to the backlash, Shah defended himself by accusing the Congress of distorting his statements. Nevertheless, Prasad, known for his opposition to the BJP, affirmed his stance, insisting on Shah's departure from the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)