Political Uproar: CPI(M) and Opposition Criticize Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, claiming his comments were derogatory. This sparked a political row, with the Congress demanding Shah's resignation while BJP leaders defended him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remarks about B R Ambedkar, labeling them as derogatory and inappropriate for his position.

A heated political controversy emerged following Shah's statements, with the Congress and allied opposition parties demanding his removal from office while defending their stance against the BJP's alleged 'anti-Ambedkar' policies.

In defense, the CPI(M) highlighted that Shah's comments expose a 'Manuvadi' outlook, inappropriate amid discussions about India's Constitution, of which Ambedkar was a chief architect. Prime Minister Modi's unwavering support for Shah has added fuel to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

