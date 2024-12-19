Political Uproar: CPI(M) and Opposition Criticize Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, claiming his comments were derogatory. This sparked a political row, with the Congress demanding Shah's resignation while BJP leaders defended him.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remarks about B R Ambedkar, labeling them as derogatory and inappropriate for his position.
A heated political controversy emerged following Shah's statements, with the Congress and allied opposition parties demanding his removal from office while defending their stance against the BJP's alleged 'anti-Ambedkar' policies.
In defense, the CPI(M) highlighted that Shah's comments expose a 'Manuvadi' outlook, inappropriate amid discussions about India's Constitution, of which Ambedkar was a chief architect. Prime Minister Modi's unwavering support for Shah has added fuel to the controversy.
