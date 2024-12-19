Political Uproar: CPI(M) and Opposition Criticize Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remarks about B R Ambedkar, labeling them as derogatory and inappropriate for his position.

A heated political controversy emerged following Shah's statements, with the Congress and allied opposition parties demanding his removal from office while defending their stance against the BJP's alleged 'anti-Ambedkar' policies.

In defense, the CPI(M) highlighted that Shah's comments expose a 'Manuvadi' outlook, inappropriate amid discussions about India's Constitution, of which Ambedkar was a chief architect. Prime Minister Modi's unwavering support for Shah has added fuel to the controversy.

