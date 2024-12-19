Left Menu

BJP and Congress Clash Over Amit Shah Comments in Parliament

A heated political dispute erupted between BJP and Congress after Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Congress demanded Shah's resignation, alleging manipulation, while BJP accused Congress of deflecting issues. The altercation led to protests, injuries among MPs, and an escalating war of words, highlighting deep political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:02 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political exchange, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Congress's allegations, suggesting they should have addressed their concerns in Parliament immediately if they found Shah's speech objectionable. Trivedi also mockingly questioned if Congress was acting under instructions from the 'Soros secret service' for preparing a brief video response.

Trivedi criticized Congress for releasing a 12-second video 12 hours later, accusing them of frequently changing stances. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Congress of crafting a 'fake narrative' against Shah after being 'humiliated' in a constitutional debate, suggesting Congress should apologize for misleading the nation and poisoning political discourse.

The tension escalated as BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed to have been injured after an encounter with Rahul Gandhi, who denied the allegations, asserting he was pushed by BJP MPs during a protest. This incident further intensified the rivalry, with both parties holding protests in Parliament, underscoring the deep-seated political conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

