Mahajuti's Electoral Triumph and the RSS Connection

BJP leader Chitra Wagh stated on Thursday that there should be no objections if Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visits the RSS founder's memorial, considering the RSS's significant role in the Mahayuti's electoral success.

In the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won a decisive victory, securing 230 out of 288 seats. On Thursday, top leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena, along with NCP legislators, visited RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur during the legislative session.

Chitra Wagh emphasized the RSS's crucial support for Mahayuti and highlighted the alignment in ideologies between the RSS and Shiv Sena. Despite Ajit Pawar not attending, some NCP members chose to visit the memorial. Wagh called for embracing the positive ideologies facilitated by the RSS's contribution to the Mahayuti's success.

