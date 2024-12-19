Left Menu

Race for the IOC Presidency: Manifestos of Change

The International Olympic Committee has released the manifestos of candidates vying to succeed Thomas Bach as its president. Key points from candidates like Sebastian Coe, Prince Feisal Al Hussein, and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. highlight reforms in governance, climate considerations, esports, AI, and the role of athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:30 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the manifestos of seven candidates competing to take over from Thomas Bach as president in March. Key manifesto points have been outlined by notable candidates, including Sebastian Coe, Prince Feisal Al Hussein, and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., with more to follow.

Sebastian Coe, former British Parliament member and World Athletics President, advocates for decentralizing power within the IOC to improve organizational efficiency. Highlighting the importance of sports as a social vehicle, Coe calls for reforms based on the IOC's vast knowledge reserve to drive change.

From Jordan, Prince Feisal Al Hussein emphasizes climate-adapted scheduling for the Olympics, collaborative integration of esports, and a comprehensive exploration of AI's potential in sports. Meanwhile, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. underscores the need for stronger athlete representation, operational reviews, and a commitment to Olympic universality amid climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

