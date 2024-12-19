Mayawati Demands Retraction of Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Mayawati, the BSP chief, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to retract recent comments he made regarding B R Ambedkar, arguing that his words have wounded the dignity of the Dalit leader and distressed his supporters across the nation.

The demand came amidst ongoing political clashes between the ruling BJP and opposition parties at the Centre over Shah's statements in the Rajya Sabha. Mayawati emphasized that her party is independent, aligned neither with the BJP's NDA nor the INDIA bloc.

In her critique, Mayawati also accused the Congress of historical neglect towards Ambedkar's legacy, arguing that they sought to erase his contributions from history following his death, a slight his followers have not forgotten.

