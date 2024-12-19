Left Menu

Chaos in MCD House: Immigration Row Sparks Protest

The MCD House descended into disarray as opposition councillors protested against the ruling AAP, alleging support for illegal immigrants. The session faced delays due to the Mayor's absence, intensifying tensions. Both sides exchanged accusations, with AAP challenging BJP on Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:39 IST
Chaos in MCD House: Immigration Row Sparks Protest
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted in the MCD House on Thursday as opposition councillors staged a vociferous protest, accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of sheltering illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The session, slated to commence at 2 pm, was delayed, with tensions escalating when Mayor Mahesh Khichi failed to appear by 3 pm. BJP and Congress members stormed the well, waving placards condemning AAP.

AAP councillors responded with slogans defending Ambedkar's legacy, while the immigration issue continued to inflame BJP and AAP relations, each claiming the other was including illegal immigrants in voter lists for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024