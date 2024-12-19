Chaos in MCD House: Immigration Row Sparks Protest
The MCD House descended into disarray as opposition councillors protested against the ruling AAP, alleging support for illegal immigrants. The session faced delays due to the Mayor's absence, intensifying tensions. Both sides exchanged accusations, with AAP challenging BJP on Ambedkar's legacy.
Chaos erupted in the MCD House on Thursday as opposition councillors staged a vociferous protest, accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of sheltering illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.
The session, slated to commence at 2 pm, was delayed, with tensions escalating when Mayor Mahesh Khichi failed to appear by 3 pm. BJP and Congress members stormed the well, waving placards condemning AAP.
AAP councillors responded with slogans defending Ambedkar's legacy, while the immigration issue continued to inflame BJP and AAP relations, each claiming the other was including illegal immigrants in voter lists for political advantage.
