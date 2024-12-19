Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Critique: Ambedkar's Legacy Sparks Parliamentary Firestorm

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized Union Minister Amit Shah for his comments on B R Ambedkar, claiming Shah would have been a 'ragpicker' without Ambedkar's Constitution. He urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to suspend Shah, highlighting BJP's disregard for Ambedkar's legacy and accusing them of the anti-reservation stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:43 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing critique against Union Minister Amit Shah following Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar in Parliament. Siddaramaiah alleged that Shah's rise to power was only possible due to Ambedkar's Constitution, without which he would have been a 'ragpicker'. He emphasized the importance of suspending Shah for his remarks, questioning Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's adherence to constitutional principles.

Siddaramaiah's comments stirred a heated debate, with allegations that BJP leaders harbored underlying contempt for Ambedkar's contributions. Shah countered by accusing the Congress of manipulating his words. Tensions heightened as Congress showcased photos of Ambedkar and BJP retaliated with posters labeling Siddaramaiah as anti-Hindu.

The uproar culminated in repeated adjournments of the House, illustrating the passionate discord between the parties regarding Ambedkar's indelible legacy and its implications on contemporary political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

