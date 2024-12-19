Manipur Congress Protests Alleged Insult to Ambedkar in Parliament
The Manipur Congress demonstrated against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting BR Ambedkar in Parliament. The protest, held in Imphal, called for Shah's apology or resignation. The demonstration followed alleged altercations in Parliament involving Congress and BJP members, leading to injuries.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party in Manipur staged a demonstration in Imphal on Thursday, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had insulted BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, during a parliamentary session.
Holding placards and banners, Congress members voiced strong objections outside the historic Kangla Fort, demanding a public apology or resignation from Shah for what they termed as a disrespectful remark towards Ambedkar. Keisham Meghachandra, state Congress president, condemned the affront and called for a thorough investigation into the alleged assault on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.
Earlier that day, tensions flared between opposition and NDA MPs within Parliament premises over Shah's remarks, resulting in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. The BJP accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of exacerbating the situation, a claim Gandhi has denied. The Congress accused BJP MPs of physically confronting Kharge, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Congress
- protest
- Amit Shah
- BR Ambedkar
- Parliament
- Imphal
- Kharge
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kangla Fort
ALSO READ
Congress MP Challenges 18% GST on Shop Rentals in Parliament
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Parliament Uproar: Opposition Stages Walkout Over India-China Debate
Clash at the Gates: Parliamentary Protest Sparks Debate
Farmers' Voices Ignite Parliament: Opposition Walkout Over Anti-Farmer Allegations