Manipur Congress Protests Alleged Insult to Ambedkar in Parliament

The Congress party in Manipur staged a demonstration in Imphal on Thursday, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had insulted BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, during a parliamentary session.

Holding placards and banners, Congress members voiced strong objections outside the historic Kangla Fort, demanding a public apology or resignation from Shah for what they termed as a disrespectful remark towards Ambedkar. Keisham Meghachandra, state Congress president, condemned the affront and called for a thorough investigation into the alleged assault on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Earlier that day, tensions flared between opposition and NDA MPs within Parliament premises over Shah's remarks, resulting in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. The BJP accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of exacerbating the situation, a claim Gandhi has denied. The Congress accused BJP MPs of physically confronting Kharge, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

