Telangana Congress Leaders Protest Against Amit Shah's Alleged Remarks

On Thursday, Telangana Congress ministers, MLAs, and MLCs organized a protest to condemn the alleged remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar.

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, and several legislators, the group assembled near Ambedkar's statue within the Assembly premises. Their message was clear: they demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi remove Shah from his Cabinet post.

The Congress leaders argued that Shah's comments disrespected Ambedkar, a principal architect of the Indian Constitution, and caused distress among marginalized communities. This incident has sparked controversy, as the party calls for accountability and respect for Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)