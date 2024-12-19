Punjab CM Urges Dialogue with Farmers Amidst Ongoing Protests
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges the central government to engage in dialogue with protesting farmers for demands including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price. Farmers remain camped at border points between Punjab and Haryana, while tensions rise as attempts to march to Delhi are halted.
In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the central government to relinquish its 'stubbornness' and engage in talks with protesting farmers.
The farmers, demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, have been stationed at critical border points between Punjab and Haryana since February.
Despite security measures blocking their march to Delhi, the call for dialogue intensifies as Mann underlines that resolution is possible only through discussions.
