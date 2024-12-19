Punjab CM Urges Dialogue with Farmers Amidst Ongoing Protests

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the central government to relinquish its 'stubbornness' and engage in talks with protesting farmers.

The farmers, demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, have been stationed at critical border points between Punjab and Haryana since February.

Despite security measures blocking their march to Delhi, the call for dialogue intensifies as Mann underlines that resolution is possible only through discussions.

